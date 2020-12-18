LETHBRIDGE, AB – A lengthy police surveillance operation has resulted in drugs and weapons charges against a 39 year old Lethbridge man.

The LPS says the Crime Suppression Team began a file on a suspected drug trafficking operation back in September and observed several interactions at a home in the 500 block of 26th street south.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant and recovered more than $20,500 in cash, a taser, brass knuckles, and bear spray.

Officers also seized more than $30,000 in drugs, including Xanax, Oxycocet, Oxycodone, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, and marijuana.

Christopher Jackson is facing several charges in relation to the bust including: four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling; possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000; two counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons; two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon obtained by commission of offence; possession of an identity document; and possession of property obtained by crime.

He’s been released from custody to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court in early February.