LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge is one of three new centres in Canada and the only one out west that now has a dedicated plasma donor location.

Brenna Scott with Canadian Blood Services says the opening of the new plasma location is an exciting time for the organization.

Plasma is a protein-rich liquid in blood that helps other blood components circulate throughout the body It is often transfused as a life-saving treatment for patients undergoing extensive surgery or trauma, or with cancer or bleeding disorders.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our Lethbridge blood donors and we know they are ready to carry on the tradition of giving to help meet the plasma needs for Canadian patients. We look forward to welcoming donors from the community through our doors,” Brenna Scott



Plasma donations from these dedicated centres like this one in Lethbridge will move Canadian Blood Services another step closer to increasing plasma collection in Canada.

Appointments are now available and plasma donors in in this region can pre-book their donation appointments by visiting blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2DONATE.

The donor centre is located at 10-3735 Mayor Magrath Drive South and the hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New measures are in place due to COVID-19 including masks, additional screening, increased cleaning and distancing.