LETHBRIDGE, AB – For the first time in a long time, Lethbridge is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours there were four more recoveries, so the number of active cases has dropped to 104.

There was one new case in Lethbridge County and two new cases in the MD of Pincher Creek.

Further east, Medicine Hat reported eight of the 15 new cases in the South Zone over the past day and one additional death.

Province-wide there were 26 deaths since Monday’s update.

There were 879 new cases reported out of over 11,000 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 7.7 percent while 890 people are in hospital with the virus – 153 of them in the ICU.

On a positive note, the number of active cases in Alberta has dropped to 14,785 which is down nearly a third from where it was three weeks ago.

Premier Jason Kenney also announced on Tuesday, that 16,900 doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine has arrived in Alberta.

Those doses will be administered to residents in long-term care and supportive living facilities in the province’s largest cities including Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

