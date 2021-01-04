LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another successful year for Lethbridge’s Christmas Hope campaign.

The five-agency collaboration – between the Lethbridge and Interfaith Food Banks, Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree and My City Care Shop of Wonders – distributed food hampers to 1,156 homes, and toy bundles to 4,448 children.

In all, just over 5,800 individuals received assistance from the Christmas Hope campaign this holiday season.

“Working in partnership seems to be having the best impact, not only for our donors, but for the families we’re here to help,” says Danielle McIntyre, Executive Director with Interfaith Food Bank. “When each agency can focus on what they do best, we are really able to stretch our resources, and we are able to provide a more consistent and festive experience for those we serve.”

All five agencies say COVID-19 brought added stress and unpredictability within the last year, and they express their gratitude to those who generously donated to help those less fortunate have a Merry Christmas.

Those agencies continue to ask for support through 2021, as well, saying donations are collected year-round and it’s never too late to give.