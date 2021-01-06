Drugs and cash during January 4, 2021 bust. Credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A man and woman are facing charges after a drug bust by Lethbridge Police this week.

The Crime Suppression Team searched a hotel room on Tuesday (Jan. 4) along 7th Avenue South after public complaints about suspected drug activity there.

Officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl along with cash and a number of electronic devices. The value of the drugs is around $3,000.

LPS have arrested 49 year old Arnold Joe Hofer and 32 year old Kimberlie Rose Eagle Speaker, both of no fixed address.

The two suspects have been released. Hofer has a court date on January 7th, while Eagle Speaker will appear before a judge February 25th.