EDMONTON, AB – Health Minister Tyler Shandro offering his condolences to the family, friends, patients and colleagues of an Alberta doctor who died this week from COVID-19.

That death was one of 25 reported across the province on Wednesday (Jan. 6). Health officials say the doctor’s illness was NOT contracted at work.

No further details have been released at this time about the deceased physician, including their name or what health zone they worked in.

Shandro says the “expert care, deep compassion and tireless leadership” of all physicians in Alberta “is one of the finest examples of public service,” and this loss will be felt by everyone.

Two other Alberta healthcare workers have also died in recent days due to the virus, one in the Calgary Zone and one in the Edmonton Zone.