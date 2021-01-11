Three used modular classrooms are being stored in the Chinook High School parking lot. Photo credit to the Lethbridge School Division.

Students at a few west Lethbridge schools will have a bit more space this year thanks to the arrival of used modular classrooms.

Three units are currently being stored in the Chinook High School parking lot while decisions are made about where they’ll ultimately end up.

The division says notice of approved allocations should be received by February.

The modular classrooms are ten years old and come from a Medicine Hat School facing demolition.

Once moved to school sites, the modulars will be refreshed and outfitted similar to other classrooms in the division.

The Lethbridge School Division says it’s also requested new modular classrooms for Coalbanks Elementary, Dr. Probe Elementary, and Chinook High School and continues to advocate for a new elementary school in the Garry Station neighbourhood.