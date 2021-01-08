A 26 year old Blood Tribe man is dead and three others injured after a semi and a pick-up truck collided south of Claresholm Thursday morning.

Fort Macleod RCMP say the semi was heading west on Highway 519 near Granum at about 9:30am and after stopping at the intersection, it turned north onto Highway 2.

That’s when it was hit by a northbound pick-up truck.

The 33 year old female driver from Lethbridge and a 29 year old male passenger from the Blood Tribe suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital by EMS.

A 27 year old female passenger from the Blood Tribe was airlifted to hospital in critical condition by STARS.

The name of the male passenger killed is not being released.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene until mid-afternoon and officers say all possible contributing factors relating to the crash are being considered.