GRANUM, AB – Three people are in hospital after a head-on crash near Granum Saturday (Jan. 9).

Fort Macleod RCMP were called out around 3:30 pm to the collision on Highway 519.

Mounties say an SUV travelling eastbound was struck head-on by a Jeep traveling westbound.

The woman driving the SUV was taken by ground ambulance to hospital in Lethbridge, however her male passenger was flown by STARS to Calgary.

Both were in serious and stable condition.

The driver and lone occupant of Jeep was taken by ground ambulance to CRH in Lethbridge.

The investigation remains on going.