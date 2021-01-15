LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce issuing a letter on behalf of its members to Premier Jason Kenney asking for clear COVID-19 re-opening plans and benchmarks for small businesses.

The letter, penned by Chamber CEO Cyndi Vos, says this latest round of health restrictions lacked comprehensive communication from the province since many local businesses have proven they are compliant with all Alberta Health protocols.

Vos says the Chamber shares the fear and frustration of its members, particularly those who are self-employed and unable to receive grants or employment insurance, to cover their costs.

Even those who can receive assistance have also expressed that it’s negligible compared to normal revenues.

With new case numbers and the provincial positivity rate continuing to decline, the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce is now calling on Kenney to release “a re-opening plan that correlates data points with policy that clearly outlines what actions are expected for operators to undertake” so they can continue contributing to the local economy.