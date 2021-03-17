The Crowsnest Pass Health Centre is one of several rural facilities in southern Alberta to receive funding for revitalization projects. Photo courtesy of Alberta Health Services.

EDMONTON, AB – A handful of rural health facilities in southern Alberta will be getting a share of provincial funding for revitalization projects.

The $50-million commitment in Budget 2021 aims to help modernize and improve rural hospitals and other facilities.

$3-million will be split between the Cardston Health Centre and Crowsnest Pass Health Centre for upgrades to their respective medical device re-processing areas.

$1.6-million has been earmarked for the ambulance garage at Claresholm General Hospital and $250,000 will help improve the emergency department triage area at the Taber Health Centre.

“Wherever you live in the province, it’s important that your health-care needs can be met as close to home as possible. These renovation projects help make that a reality. The funding will have a direct impact on Albertans in these communities and allow AHS to provide better patient care in these facilities. The funds are important to the upkeep, quality of care, and the long-term sustainability of our facilities and the services we provide throughout Alberta.” – Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services

The province says priority projects in all five health zones will be moving forward in the next three years.