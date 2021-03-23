Shooting in Standoff believed to be targeted
Blood Tribe Police vehicle. Photo courtesy of Blood Tribe Police.
STANDOFF, AB – A shooting in Standoff earlier this week sent one person to hospital with significant leg injuries.
Blood Tribe Police say they were called to a home at about 3pm Monday where they discovered the injured man.
He was taken to hospital by ground ambulance – reportedly in stable condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing but they believe it was a targeted incident, adding “persons of interest” have been taken into custody.