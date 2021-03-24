LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another blow to the Mustard Seed when it comes to plans for setting up shop in Lethbridge.

After a very long meeting which wrapped up just before midnight Tuesday, City Councillors decided to vote against a rezoning application at 110 – 13th Street South.

That was to allow the Mustard Seed to operate a sober shelter, drop-in centre, soup kitchen, and food bank.

Council voted 7-2 against the rezoning application with only Mayor Chris Spearman and Councillor Rob Miyashiro voting yes.

A number of businesses in that immediate area spoke against the proposal during a public hearing which also took place Tuesday.

This is the second time in the past few months the non-profit Christian organization has hit a road block here.

The Mustard Seed pulled its plans to rezone the Ramada Hotel along Mayor Magrath Drive for a supportive living facility after it was unable to get federal funding.