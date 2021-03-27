Active spring weather for Alberta Sunday through Monday.

A potent cold front will bring a band of active weather through Alberta starting Sunday afternoon. Rain showers, flurries and weak thunderstorms along with strong winds will move from northwest to southeast across the province. Bursts of heavy snow accompanied by strong winds will result in quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

The Edmonton metropolitan region will be affected by late Sunday afternoon and areas along Highway 1 east of Calgary by the evening.

Scattered flurries and winds gusting in the 70 to 90 km/h range will continue until Monday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 10 to 15 Celsius range during the day Sunday but will quickly drop to below zero with the passage of this cold front. Cool temperatures and brisk winds will stick around for Monday but temperatures are expected to rebound by mid-week.

In southwestern Alberta, snowfall will intensify along the eastern slopes of the Rockies Sunday morning. bringing up to 20 cm of snow by Tuesday.