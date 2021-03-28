FORT MACLEOD, AB – One person is dead and another is in hospital following a single vehicle crash near Fort Macleod.

It happened at around 7:00 pm on Saturday (Mar. 27). Nanton RCMP received complaints of an erratic driver. Police tried to pull the vehicle over, but it took off at a high rate of speed towards Claresholm.

About 45 minutes later, Fort MacLeod RCMP found the vehicle in a ditch on Highway 810, south of Highway 3.

The vehicle had struck a power pole.

Both people inside the car had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Fort MacLeod Fire and EMS.

The driver had serious injuries and was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary via STARS. The passenger though died at the scene.

The investigation continues. No names have been released.