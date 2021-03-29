BROOKS, AB – Several crashes bringing traffic to a standstill Monday morning (Mar. 29) along Highway 1, just east of Brooks.

RCMP say about 50 to 70 vehicles are currently involved in the pile up in the westbound lanes.

Emergency crews are on scene, but traffic isn’t expected to start flowing again along westbound Highway 1 for several more hours. Instead, drivers are being detoured via Highway 1A.

A reception centre has been set up at the Heritage Inn in Brooks, 1217 2 St W, for stranded travellers.

Police are not recommending any travel on area highways right now, due to blowing snow, icy conditions and poor visibility.

Further updates will be provided when they’re made available.

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Some vehicles have now been cleared and one lane of westbound traffic is flowing again on Highway 1. Driver are still asked to use caution in that area.

Brooks RCMP estimate that up to 70 vehicles were involved. Five people suffered injuries, ranging from minor to serious, but non-life threatening.