LETHBRIDGE, AB – Labour and student groups from the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College are joining forces for a town hall meeting Tuesday night (Mar. 30) to discuss how recent provincial budget cuts are negatively affecting those post-secondary institutions.

Representatives from nine different groups and unions will outline in detail how deep cuts in Alberta Budget 2021 are impacting students, faculty and the wider local economy.

A joint statement from those groups says the province’s funding cuts can be felt in reduced learning opportunities and less money being spent in the local economy, with students choosing to study elsewhere and staff facing layoffs and salary rollbacks.

The town hall is scheduled to start at 7 :00 p.m. on Tuesday (Mar. 30) over Zoom. You are required to pre-register in order to attend.