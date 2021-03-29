OTTAWA, ON – Health Canada is pausing the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in those 55 and younger.

It follows the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) updating its guidance after research from Germany showed a much higher risk of blood clots in that age group.

NACI says it’s determined there is “substantial uncertainty” on the risks associated with the vaccine and those in that age bracket.



Meanwhile, Alberta is following suit.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed that during a media availability on Monday.

She says there is no evidence of this happening in Alberta but the doses will be paused as more research is done.

About 900 people under 55 in Alberta have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and while Hinshaw says they are not considered high-risk for a blood clot they are still encouraged to watch for potential issues.