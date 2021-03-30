Two charged in alleged shooting in Standoff
Blood Tribe Police vehicle. Photo courtesy of Blood Tribe Police.
STANDOFF, AB – Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting on the Blood Reserve last week.
Blood Tribe Police were called to a home in Standoff on March 22, where they found a man suffering from a significant injury to his leg. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police say two people are now facing charges in relation to the shooting, but due to a publication ban ordered by the court, no further information can be released.