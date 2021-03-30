LETHBRIDGE, AB – A robbery from a south Lethbridge business has resulted in charges against two local men.

Lethbridge Police say on Monday afternoon (Mar. 29) around 1:45 p.m., a man allegedly grabbed a bag of tools from the store along 32 St S and ran off to a pickup truck that was waiting nearby.

However, a store employee jumped into the box of the truck in an attempt to get the tools back. When the truck drove away, the employee tried to get out, but they were dragged for several feet and suffered minor injuries to their arms and hands.

Police were called and they were able to follow the two suspects until they came to a stop on the west side. Almo Yellow Face, 35, and Cory Hagen, 39, were arrested shortly after.

The stolen tools were recovered, and officers also found that the pickup truck had been stolen the day before from Legacy Ridge.

Yellow Face and Hagen are facing multiple charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon and resisting police. Both are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

LPS are also urging residents to avoid interfering with criminal activity, saying that your safety should always be a top priority.