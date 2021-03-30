LETHBRIDGE, AB – A fire that destroyed a west side home Sunday afternoon has been deemed accidental.

A total of 15 firefighters from three stations responded to the blaze along the 100 block of Trent Road West at about 2:30pm.

Investigators say the fire started on the stove and quickly spread to the dining room and living room.

Wind gusts at 85 km/hr are also said to have had a profound effect on damage done to the home.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family.