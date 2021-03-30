Still photo of video rendition of the pathway. Credit to Alvin Fritz Architect.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The plan for a pedestrian/bike path, linking Lethbridge and Coaldale, has cleared another hurdle.

The Link Regional Pathway project committee announced Tuesday a $1 million donation from local businessman and philanthropist Cor Van Raay.

“I was an avid biker for many years. I kept fit and active, cycling many miles across Canada, Cuba, New Zealand and Europe. However, my favourite spot to cycle was right here at home, riding through the prairie landscape of Southern Alberta. I was excited when I heard about the hard work the LINK Pathway group has been doing to make an accessible pathway in our backyard.” – Cor Van Raay

With $4 million dollars now raised in cash and in-kind contributions, the committee says construction can start this spring.

Another $1 million is left to raise for project completion and path amenities.

The 15 kilometre paved pathway will connect the west end of Coaldale to the east end of Lethbridge.

Proponents say the path will be accessible and offer a natural recreational corridor for people of all ages and abilities while integrating educational opportunities as it stretches through some of the most productive agricultural land in the country.