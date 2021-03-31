OTTAWA, ON – Pfizer Pharmaceuticals says a study has shown that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective in children as young as 12.

The company released results Wednesday morning of a test of more than 2,200 American children between the ages of 12 and 15.

It showed no infections in children who were vaccinated, compared to 18 in those who were not. Company researchers found levels of virus-battling antibodies that were higher than those found in young adults after the inoculation.

The study’s participants suffered similar side effects to adult low incidents of pain, chills, fever, and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

Pfizer plans to apply to the U.S. government to allow its vaccine to be used in children starting at the age of 12.