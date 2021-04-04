EDMONTON, AB – Health officials are currently investigating a “significant COVID-19 outbreak” involving a new variant of concern.

The predominant variant strain in Alberta has so far been the B.1.1.7 UK Variant with (as of March 31 data) 4,349 of the 4,377 total variant cases being the B.1.1.7 variety.

On March 31, there were only six total cases of the P.1 Brazilian Variant in Alberta – five of them in the Calgary Zone and one in the Edmonton Zone.

On Saturday (April 3), Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw took to Twitter to share information on an outbreak involving the B.1.1.7 variant, saying it’s been linked to a returning traveler.

She said “health officials are working hard to limit future spread and reaching out directly to those at risk of exposure. AHS will ensure that anyone at risk is isolated, offered testing twice and connected with supports if needed.”

The number of people infected and the location of the outbreak haven’t been released, but Hinshaw said more information would be shared on Monday.

Preliminary data showed about 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on both April 1 and 2 with eight-percent and nine-percent provincial positivity rates respectively.

Hospitalizations remain stable at just under 300.