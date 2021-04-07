“This vaccine will definitely make me more secure and be able to move around more than what I’m getting now,” says John Digat, 83. He received his COVID-19 vaccine in Lethbridge. Photo credit to AHS on Twitter.

CALGARY, AB – Lethbridge is one of five Alberta cities to get a rapid flow clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday bookings will open for these special clinics on Friday, April 9th in Lethbridge as well as in Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, and Fort McMurray.

He notes more clinics will open in Calgary and Edmonton next week.

“Government and Alberta Health Services are working with those municipalities to secure large facilities that can safely accommodate large volumes of people to be immunized in a short period of time,” said Premier Kenney.

Bookings for those eligible Albertans can be made with Alberta Health Services online or by calling 811.

Kenney says vaccines are “our ticket” out of this pandemic and the sharp decline in deaths in elderly Albertans is proof of that.

“Widespread vaccination in the finish line we all need to head for,” says Kenney. “We are well on our way and well positioned to offer every adult Albertan who wants a vaccine, their first dose by the end of June if the federal government provides the supply that we require and that they’ve promised.”

Meanwhile, the province will soon be expanding Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout at participating pharmacies to allow for walk-in bookings, rather than those by appointment only. More information on that will be shared in the coming week.

There are 36 pharmacies in Lethbridge that are able to give out COVID-19 vaccinations. You can get more information here: Alberta Pharmacies COVID-19 Vaccines