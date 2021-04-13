LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation announcing Tuesday (Apr. 13) that the 25th annual Val Matteotti Italian Open golf tournament has been cancelled, due to on-going COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers say it was a challenging decision to cancel for the second year in a row, but community safety continues to be their top priority.

The Foundation says the generous support from sponsors over the years has made this tournament a staple in the effort to support the greatest healthcare needs right across southern Alberta.

To date, the Val Matteotti Italian Open has raised $1.6-million, which has stayed in Lethbridge to benefit the Chinook Regional Hospital in a number of ways.

The CRH Foundation says it’s still accepting donations this year in support of the golf tournament.