LETHBRIDGE, AB – Full event packages go on sale later this week for the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier that’s being hosted right here in Lethbridge.

Two package options – standard and premium – will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday (Apr. 15), both of which include a single seat for all 22 draws. You can purchase those ticket packages online or over the phone through the Enmax Ticket Centre.

Canada’s best men’s curling teams will compete in the brier at the Enmax Centre between March 4 and 13 next year.

Two teams will represent Alberta in 2022, including Brendan Bottcher’s reigning 2021 Tim Hortons Brier champs for Team Canada. Team Alberta will crown its rep next season. With that in mind, though, Curling Canada says tickets are going to sell fast, so you’re encouraged to act quickly to secure your seats.

Weekend, weekday and single-draw tickets will go on sale at a later date.