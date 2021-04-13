Photo Courtesy of the Town of Taber Facebook page.

TABER, AB – Taber Town Council will be one person short for the rest of the term.

Councillor Louie Tams has resigned, effective immediately, due to a personal and private matter.

Mayor Andrew Prokop says Tams has been an invaluable member of council and his contributions to the team will be missed.

Because the vacancy is within the 18 months before a general election, there will be no by-election.

Council will continue on with six members until the election on Oct. 18, 2021.