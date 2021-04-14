LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has made good on a request to develop an “action plan”, which was submitted to Justice Minister Kaycee Madu this week.

Madu had a stern warning for Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh in late March, that the local police service must work to clean up several internal issues and restore public trust or he would dissolve the LPS and bring in another force.

He gave the LPS a deadline of April 16, 2021 to submit that plan.

In an open letter to the public (shown below), Chief Mehdizadeh says this plan outlines key areas of improvement and how police will move forward in the weeks, months and years ahead.

He adds that he’s committed to ensuring “an accountable, resilient, healthy and vibrant organization” that Lethbridge residents can depend on.

Mayor Chris Spearman says he’s proud of the work that went into developing the action plan and hopes this will come as a chance to deal with any outstanding investigation efficiently and move the organization forward with a clean slate.

Lethbridge Police Association President Jay McMillan also issued a statement Wednesday.

He says the LPA sees the letter by Chief Mehdizadeh as “not only a response to negative publicity that our organization has faced … but a declaration of the continued commitment our Police Service and its members have to the citizens of Lethbridge and an evolving law enforcement profession.”

The statement goes on to say “the men and women of the Lethbridge Police Association are fully committed to working together with the Police Service in achieving the type of organization that the city of Lethbridge deserves.”

LPS Chief Mehdizadeh Statement on Action Plan