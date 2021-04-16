Fort Whoop-Up down in Indian Battle Park. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge on Twitter

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The City of Lethbridge is seeking a local Indigenous artist interested in conducting community engagement for two commemorative projects.

The Indigenous Legacy Commemoration Project is meant to honour residential school survivors as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and those within the LGBT+ community in two separate pieces.

The chosen artist will be tasked with engaging the community to gather a deep understanding of the expectations for such projects.

Engagement will happen for both projects at the same time so conversations can be geographically, narratively and artistically connected.

Artists are asked to submit their expressions of interest to the City by May 14th.

For more information including eligibility, timelines and budget, Click Here. Any questions can be directed to the City’s Indigenous Relations Office at perry.stein@lethbridge.ca.