LETHBRIDGE, AB – Your signature is needed for an online petition that’s aiming to get an outdoor sports court and rink built in Lethbridge.

The proposed project has already been submitted by the City of Lethbridge Parks Department for consideration in the upcoming 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). If approved, the rink would be built on the greenspace along 28 Street North, at an estimated cost of $762,000.

One of the petition’s organizers, Dave Sehn, says this is an opportunity to create a real sense of community. “I know for parents, safety is a concern, so we don’t tend to send our kids out on the street as much anymore to go play with other kids. This provides a safer means for kids to go out and play. To me, that really is what community is all about, is getting together and playing.”

You can sign the petition in support of the outdoor sports court and rink at lethbridgeodr.ca.

The City of Lethbridge is also accepting public feedback at getinvolvedlethbridge.ca until Apr. 28 to get a sense of what projects residents want to be included in the 2022-2031 CIP.