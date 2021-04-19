CALGARY, AB – There will be no WHL playoffs for the second straight year.

The league announced late Monday the decision is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and challenges involving travel.

Commissioner Ron Robison says “we remained hopeful that public health conditions would improve, but unfortunately that is not the reality we see in front of us today. The ongoing challenges with non-essential interprovincial and international cross-border travel leave us no alternative but to cancel the 2021 WHL Playoffs.”

There’s two weeks left on the 24-game regular season.

The league says the 2021 WHL Awards will recognize individual award winners from each WHL Division, as opposed to the traditional celebration of conference-based award winners.