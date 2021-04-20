File Photo of Lethbridge City Council meeting prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Last year was a year like no other and the City of Lethbridge had to make some pretty quick moves to adapt to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council has unanimously approved the city’s 2020 annual report.

The document outlines money needed to operate and grow the city as well as the taxes and grant money collected to pay for things.

“Despite the challenges in 2020, our City and our community have shown great resiliency through the pandemic,” says Councillor Rob Miyashiro, who is also chair of the Audit Committee.

Many city departments, including parks and transit, had to make significant changes last year.

Two major highlights in 2020 were the announcements of $11 million in provincial funding for pavement rehabilitation and lighting upgrades at the Lethbridge Airport and $900,000 for a Festival Square Market Plaza.

The full 110 page report can be viewed in full on the City of Lethbridge website.

(With files from City of Lethbridge)