EDMONTON, AB – Alberta’s premier is encouraging anyone 40 years of age and older to get your first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine before the supply runs dry.

Jason Kenney says as of Tuesday there were only about 160,000 doses left across the province and no confirmations on when we might be getting more.

If you’re in that age group and eligible you can get your AstraZeneca shot at a local walk-in clinic over the next week.

Kenney says uptake for that particular vaccine hasn’t been very strong, but that should change now that anyone born in 1981 or earlier is eligible.

“Many pharmacies (in Alberta) have been carrying a surplus of AstraZeneca doses because of the lack of demand, which should be corrected with a broadening of the age category. The primary challenge with AstraZeneca has been demand and not supply. I suspect that is going to change very quickly over the next week or so,” Kenney says.

Walk-in appointments are now being accepted at Lethbridge Exhibition Park Wednesday and Thursday (Apr 21-22) and next Monday to Thursday (Apr. 26-29).

Hours of Operation:

April 21, 22, 26-29 – 8:50 am to 3:40 pm

Alberta COVID-19 Vaccination Booking