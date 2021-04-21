LETHBRIDGE, AB – Drug charges have been laid against two Lethbridge men after a bust Tuesday afternoon.

The LPS says a short-term investigation wrapped up with a traffic stop along the 2200 block of 9th avenue south.

Officers seized about 160 grams of methamphetamine, 132 grams of fentanyl, four grams of cocaine and some prescription pills. The estimated street value of the drugs is $37,000 in total. Police also seized $4,295 cash as the proceeds of crime, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Two people inside the vehicle were arrested.

35 year old Shaun Hlavach and 25 year old Dylan Sokol have each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both remain in custody.