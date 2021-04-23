OTTAWA, ON. – Canada has secured more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the years ahead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the vaccines have been secured for 2022 and 2023 with options to extend into 2024.

Trudeau says the agreement guarantees access to 65 million doses and, if all options are exercised, up to 120 million doses.

As as right now, the PM says 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered across the country with the first shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine set to begin arriving next week.

Trudeau also reminded Canadians Friday that it’s important to reduce your contacts as the fewer people we are in contact with the faster the third wave of the virus will be over.