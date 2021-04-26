LETHBRIDGE, AB – Grades one through six are moving to online learning starting Monday (Apr. 26) at Lethbridge’s Our Lady of the Assumption school with six cases of COVID-19 reported there over the last four days.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division says all close contacts have been informed and they’re quarantining, according to AHS guidance.

Online classes for grades one through six students are expected to continue until at least May 7, and in-person classes should resume on May 10.

Currently, the Holy Spirit division has eight active cases, with these six at Our Lady of the Assumption, one at Ecole St. Mary and one at St. Francis Junior High. About 200 staff and students are in isolation.