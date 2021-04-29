CARDSTON, AB – Staff and students of Cardston Elementary, as well as Cardston RCMP, are on the lookout for a stolen teepee.

The school posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday that the canvas on its teepee had gone missing overnight.

Officials say they believe it happened sometime between 12am and 1am Wednesday, but there is no video footage of the area and therefore no suspects.

They say the theft would have required more than one person because the canvas is heavy and very large.

If you have any information on the missing teepee, you’re asked to contact Cardston RCMP at (403) 653 4932.