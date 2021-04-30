Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge is a provincial COVID-19 hot spot community with active cases here at more than 400 per 100,000 population.
Local officials are pleading with residents to please obey public health rules.
This week, the province announced tougher restrictions in a number of places that have 350 active cases or more per 100,000 people and given our cases numbers, that includes Lethbridge.
Mayor Chris Spearman says the trends around the province are concerning and hopes people here take this seriously.
“I recognize people are frustrated and angry,” Spearman told local media Friday afternoon. “That’s okay and I completely understand. What’s not okay is being reckless with the health and safety of our community and with the health and safety of each other.”
Spearman urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon you’re able and to please take the health guidelines seriously.
City recreation facilities closed again
All City of Lethbridge recreation facilities are shut down to indoor sports and fitness activities for at least the next two weeks.
Robin Harper is the City’s GM of Recreation and Culture. He says this is a good time to get outside and enjoy local outdoor activities.
Closures and shut downs include any lessons or rentals at ATB ice arenas, Henderson ice centre, the Cor Van Raay YMCA and pools operated by Recreation Excellence.
All other province-wide public health restrictions remain in effect.
Although the latest restrictions impact indoor activities, outdoor activities are still permitted as long as physical distancing can be maintained and group activities have a maximum of ten participants.
There are a wide variety of parks, playgrounds, outdoor courts and pathways available for public use. For a list of ideas for outdoor activities, visit www.lethbridge.ca/outdooractivities.
Helen Schuler Nature Centre
There are a variety of outdoor activities for the community to try, including the signs of spring poetry activity, Coulee Cleanup, Get Outside 101 or the City Nature Challenge! Visit www.lethbridge.ca/hsnc for more information.
Galt Museum
May 8 and 22 | 1–2 p.m. Remembering Lethbridge’s Chinatown
Did you know that Lethbridge’s Chinatown was created largely by riots, rumours and fictitious scandals? This took place within a few blocks downtown, where many people lived, worked and raised their families. Join our guide on a fully-outdoor walking tour of this fascinating and crucial part of the history of Lethbridge and southern Alberta. Alberta Health Services has approved the Galt to provide these tours. Tickets must be booked in advance at www.galtmuseum.com/calendar. Masks are required.
Lethbridge Public Library
Lethbridge Public Library will continue to offer its Curbside Pick Up service model, and will continue to offer online events, programs, and services, which can be found at www.lethlib.ca. Our number one priority will be to protect the health and safety of our staff and customers, and we are committed to supporting a continuity of Library services for our community.
(With files from City of Lethbridge)