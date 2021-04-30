LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge is a provincial COVID-19 hot spot community with active cases here at more than 400 per 100,000 population.

Local officials are pleading with residents to please obey public health rules.

This week, the province announced tougher restrictions in a number of places that have 350 active cases or more per 100,000 people and given our cases numbers, that includes Lethbridge.

Mayor Chris Spearman says the trends around the province are concerning and hopes people here take this seriously.

“I recognize people are frustrated and angry,” Spearman told local media Friday afternoon. “That’s okay and I completely understand. What’s not okay is being reckless with the health and safety of our community and with the health and safety of each other.”

Spearman urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon you’re able and to please take the health guidelines seriously.

City recreation facilities closed again

All City of Lethbridge recreation facilities are shut down to indoor sports and fitness activities for at least the next two weeks.

Robin Harper is the City’s GM of Recreation and Culture. He says this is a good time to get outside and enjoy local outdoor activities.

Closures and shut downs include any lessons or rentals at ATB ice arenas, Henderson ice centre, the Cor Van Raay YMCA and pools operated by Recreation Excellence.