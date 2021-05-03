LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s rattlesnake season and the City of Lethbridge wants to do what it can to reduce the number of people-pet and snake encounters.

You might come across a prairie rattler when out exploring the coulees and during the odd time in urban areas around the city.

This is the time of year with the rattlesnakes come out of hibernation.

The City contracts local rattlesnake consultant, Ryan Heavyhead to relocate them from public and private property to areas that are more part of their natural habitat. The City of Lethbridge provides this mitigation program to encourage locals to phone for help instead of trying to remove a rattler themselves.

It should also be noted that it’s illegal to kill rattlesnakes or damage denning areas. There are significant charges and fines for anyone caught killing a rattlesnake in the Province of Alberta.

To report a rattlesnake sighting, contact the Helen Schuler Nature Centre.