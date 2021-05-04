CALGARY, AB – The goal of renewing STARS’ aging helicopter fleet is closer to reality thanks to a $400,000 donation from Cargill.

The grant will be used by the not-for-profit air ambulance organization to help purchase nine new, medically equipped Airbus H145 helicopters.

They cost $13-million each but will be in operation for the next three decades or more.

“At Cargill the safety of others is guided by our values of putting people first and doing the right thing. Safety extends well beyond our employees to our customers and the communities where we operate,” said Jeff Vassart, President, Cargill Limited. “We are proud to support STARS and the critical emergency care they provide to rural and remote communities when it’s needed most.”

STARS has been flying missions in the new helicopters from two of its bases since mid-2019 and is hoping to see the remainder of the new fleet delivered by 2022.