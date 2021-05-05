OTTAWA, ON – It could be a significant milestone in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Canadian schools.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine can now be given to 12 to 15 year olds across the country.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine Health Canada has authorized for use in children.

The federal agency initially authorized the vaccine for use in people 16 years of age and older on December 9th.

More to come……