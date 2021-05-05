Photo courtesy of the LPS Crime Suppression Team.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man is facing drugs and weapons charges after a bust in the downtown core Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team made the arrest after spotting activity consistent with drug trafficking and learning the man had outstanding warrants.

The suspect initially pulled out a knife as officers and a canine unit approached but he dropped it and was arrested without incident.

Police seized about 10 grams of fentanyl, more than $2,000 cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

39 year old Bruce Hagen remains in custody pending a bail hearing May 6.

He’s charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a dangerous weapon; and breach of a release order.