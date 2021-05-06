LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local shoppers rejoice! The Saturday Farmers’ Market at Lethbridge Exhibition Park returns this Saturday (May 8) .

It’ll be hosted in the South Pavilion every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 9.

Ex Park is asking shoppers, though, to plan ahead and shop with purpose. A map of exhibitors has been made available to help you do that.

All visitors and exhibitors must follow all COVID-19 rules, as well.

You still have a little while longer to wait for the Downtown Wednesday Market, though. Those get going on July 7 at 2 Ave South, between 4 and 5 Street.