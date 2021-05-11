LETHBRIDGE, AB – One of Canada’s first female lawyers to practice criminal law – who’s actually from right here in Lethbridge – will be awarded an honorary degree by the University of Lethbridge as part of the upcoming spring convocation.

Since 1976, Marlys Edwardh has had a deep impact on Canadian law through her defence of human rights, civil liberties and free speech. She’s demonstrated strong support throughout her career for the rights of the press, the mentally ill, the LGBT+ community and the wrongfully convicted.

Edwardh retired in 2018.

She’ll receive her Doctor of Laws on June 10 at the U of L Chancellor’s Reception.