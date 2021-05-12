EDMONTON, AB – It’s expected to be a milestone day for Alberta’s vaccine rollout.

If all goes according to plan, the province’s two-millionth dose should be administered at some point today (May 12).

That’s according to Premier Jason Kenney, who notes that it took 119 days to reach one million doses and only 29 days to hit the second million.

He says appointments are booking up as fast as supply allows, with over 328,000 people holding appointments this week now that anyone 12 and older can get a shot. That’s almost 10-percent of the entire eligible population in a single week.

Alberta was the first province in Canada to open vaccine eligibility to those 30 and older, and it’s the only one so far to offer the general 12+ crowd a first dose.