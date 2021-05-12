LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s a win-win for Lethbridge College students and one lucky ticket holder.

Sales are open now for the college’s Ready to Rise 50/50 draw. Half of the proceeds will go to the Ready to Rise Fund to support student awards, scholarships and bursaries, and the other half will be handed over to the draw’s winner.

Up to $10,000 is up for grabs. Tickets start at $10 for one and go all the way up to $100 for 100 tickets, which officials say is the best value.

All Alberta residents 18 and older can buy tickets on the Lethbridge College website. Sales close on May 31, and the draw will be made on June 1.