LETHBRIDGE, AB – We’re in for a “drastic change in weather” according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement has been issued for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River and surrounding areas.

The weather office says a low pressure system moving into Alberta will bring rain to the southeast Wednesday night and as the cool air moves into the region, the rain will change to snow by Thursday morning.

About 5-10 cm of wet snow is expected in most areas.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect toward the southwest for the Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton, Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected for some parts of southwestern Alberta before Friday morning.