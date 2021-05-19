LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re going to start noticing a lot of road work taking place around the city.

Milling and paving begins this week with numerous projects on the go between now and the end of summer.

Drivers, especially those on motorcycles, should use extra caution as roads will be quite uneven during the milling process.

The City of Lethbridge says the timing of any lane reductions and road closures have been planned to have the least amount of impact on traffic as possible.

All the work, of course is weather permitting.

The following are areas which will be part of this season’s road work schedule:

· 5 Avenue North from 16 Street North to 18 Street North

· 5 Avenue North (EB) from 31 Street North to 36 Street North

· 13 Street North (NB) from 1 Avenue North to 5 Avenue South

· Bridge Drive West from Golf Turn off to Highway #3

· Whoop Up Drive West (EB) from Bridge Deck to Scenic Drive South NB turn off

· University Dr. West (SB) from Walsh Drive West to Highlands Road West

· University Dr. West (NB) from Highlands Road West to Heritage Blvd. West

· South Parkside Drive South (WB) from Fern Crescent South to 28 Avenue South

· 1 Avenue South from 36 Street South to end of road

· Parkside Drive South from Mayor Magrath Drive South to 28 Avenue South

· Heritage Blvd West from Heritage Cl West to Heritage Road West

· Heritage Blvd West from Heritage Point West to Heritage Road West

· Heritage Blvd West from Heritage Point West to Heritage Lane West

· Mt. Blakiston Road West from Mt. Rundle Road West to Rocky Mtn. Blvd. West

· Mt. Blakiston Road West from Castle Mtn. Road West to Mt. Blakiston Road West

· Mt. Blakiston Road West from Mt. Burke Blvd. West to Mt. Blakiston Bay West

· Mt. Blakiston Road West from Castle Mtn. Road West to Mt. Blakiston Place West

· Mayor Magrath Drive North from 2 Avenue North to 3 Avenue North

· Ermineglen Road North from Erminedale Blvd North to Ermineglen Bay North (Edge Mill)

· Ermineglen Pl North from Ermineglen Road North to Ermineglen Road North (Edge Mill)

· Erminerun Pl North from Erminerun Pl North to Cul de Sac (Edge Mill)

· Ermineview Road North from Ermineview Bay North to Ermineglen Road North (Edge Mill)

· Erminedale Pl North from End to Cul de Sac (Edge Mill)

· Ermineview Road North from Bluefox Blvd North Ermineview Bay North (Edge Mill)

· Cayuga Crescent West from Algonquin Road West to Wildwood Road West

· 15 Street North from 4 Avenue North to 5 Avenue North

· 15 Street North from 3 Avenue North to 3 ‘A’ Avenue North

· 17 Street North from 3 Avenue North to 3 ‘A’ Avenue North

· 23 Street North from 5 Avenue North to 6 Avenue North

· 44 Avenue North from 9 Street North to 10 Street North

· Wildwood Crescent West from Sherwood Blvd. West to Wildwood Road West

· Sherwood Place West from End to Sherwood Blvd. West

· Sherwood Crescent West from Sherwood Blvd. West to Sherwood Blvd. West