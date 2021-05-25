LETHBRIDGE, AB – Nearly 40 years of inspiring improvements for pre-term births has earned one Alberta researcher an honourary degree.

The University of Lethbridge says Dr. David Olson will be given a Doctor of Science at the Chancellor’s Reception coming up on June 10, as part of spring convocation.

Dr. Olson, who teaches at the University of Alberta, is continuously developing new strategies for early risk assessment and intervention in order to improve pregnancy outcomes, both nationally and internationally.

The U of L says his work has inspired and trained plenty of young scientists and health professionals.